Football

Wales defender Ashley Williams suffered collapsed lung during Mexico draw

Posted By:
Ashley Williams of Wales leaves the field in pain during his teams friendly against Mexico
Ashley Williams of Wales leaves the field in pain during his team's friendly against Mexico

London, June 3: Everton and Wales defender Ashley Williams revealed he suffered a collapsed lung during the friendly draw with Mexico on Monday.

The 33-year-old was substituted in the 21st minute of the 0-0 draw at the Rose Bowl in California after a collision with striker Javier Hernandez.

Williams was taken to hospital where tests showed he had broken two ribs, which caused his lung to become punctured and collapse.

The former Swansea City centre-back thanked staff for their treatment during and after surgery and is now looking forward to returning home.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Williams said: "Crazy couple weeks. Great to be back in a Wales shirt and with the lads, however after coming off after 20 minutes with multiple breaks on two ribs, I went hospital and found out I had punctured my left lung which led to it collapsing.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to all the staff at Ronald Reagan UCLA hospital in Beverly Hills for looking after me and making sure surgery went as comfortable as possible.

"Look forward to flying home and resting up now before the new season!"

As for the game, Mexico were dominant but could not find their rhythm against Wales, who had Wayne Hennessey to thank for pulling off a couple of saves.

Between the two teams, only Mexico have qualified for the World Cup. Wales, coached by Ryan Giggs, also had to replace Aaron Ramsey in the first half due to an injury. Arsenal midfielder Ramsey's injury is not as bad as that suffered by Williams.

Giovani dos Santos, who struck in the friendly win against Scotland, almost scored the winner in the closing stages, but Hennessey came to Wales' rescue once more.

Mexico are placed in Group F of the FIFA World Cup alongside Germany, Sweden and South Korea.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, June 3, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue