Ashley Young ready for his first-ever FIFA World Cup with England

Bengaluru, May 16: English versatile footballer Ashley Young has two targets at present. One is to make the England squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the second one is to feature in the 2018 FA Cup final that will be played this Saturday (May 19) against Chelsea.
On Wednesday afternoon, England national football team head coach Gareth Southgate will announce the final squad for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup that will be held in Russia from June 14. The 1966 World Cup winners, England, will begin their campaign in the World Cup on June 18 against Tunisia. Apart from that, they will also play against Panama (June 24) and Belgium (June 28) in their other Group G fixtures.
David de Gea and Ashley Young have been included in Garth Crooks' Team of the Season. #mufc pic.twitter.com/aQi8rwkjYH— Man Utd Updates (@utds_updates) May 16, 2018
The 32-year-old Manchester United player Young wants to be part of the national squad for sure. Despite making his international debut in 2007 and getting 33 caps, Young has not been named in any World Cup squad for England.
The Manchester United defender has featured in most of the games for his club this season - as many as 37. Being a more confident footballer than 2014, Young is ready to perform for England in the World Cup.
Hoping to see Ashley Young and James Milner in @England squad later. And I'd like to see Sessegnon as the wildcard pick. I'd have Butland as my number 1 #WorldCup— Craig Banks (Banksy) (@banksyoflye) May 16, 2018
Talking to MUTV, Young said, "It's been a massive boost for me, playing week in and week out. I'm playing in a new position and feel like I can adapt. I've got a good footballing brain. I know where to be on the pitch and when to attack and when to defend.
"I've enjoyed the season and it's gone even better than I had thought as I've got myself back in the England squad. Fingers crossed for when the squad is announced, hopefully, that would be an achievement in itself."
Young also wants to feature in the upcoming 2018 FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium this Saturday (May 19). He believes that they can win the world's oldest football cup competition in this season by beating Chelsea in the final.
Speaking on the importance of FA Cup victory, Young said, "If we win at the weekend, and finishing second (in the Premier League), it will be a very good campaign but, if you ask all the players and staff, winning the league is where we need to be at. I think that's the disappointment but, overall, I think it's been a good season and, if we win the FA Cup, it's been a very good season.
"Of course there's excitement . There is not anyone who is not excited. We've been there before and must prepare this week in the right way, which we will do. Everybody is wanting to be starting, wanting to play, and I'm no different.
"I want to play in the FA Cup final and obviously want success. There is no better feeling than when you win the FA Cup and walk up those stairs to pick up that trophy. Hopefully, we can do that."
