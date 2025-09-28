Football Asia Cup 2025 Final: Why is Hardik Pandya not playing in IND vs PAK Final Today? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 19:44 [IST]

India are up agianst Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday (September 28). After a magnificent run in the competition, the two arch rivals will lock horns in the championship clash.

India and Pakistan are pitted against each other in A monumental encounter, but Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the match. The star India all rounder who has played a key part and has opened the bowling for India, is not going to be available for this crucial encounter.

Why is Hardik Pandya not Playing in IND vs PAK Final?

Hardik Pandya suffered from cramps during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Sri Lanka. He bowled only the first over, took a wicket, but had to leave the field and did not return due to these cramps. He was assessed by the team medical staff and bowling coach Morne Morkel further stated that Hardik would be reassessed before the final.

Ultimately, Hardik Pandya has missed the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan because he did not recover fully from these cramps and the injury concerns kept him out of the match. India has handed an opportunity to Rinku Singh for the fnal match.

"We are looking to bowl first. It looks like a good wicket. The wicket gets better under lights. We have been batting well first but we would like to chase today. The groundsmen have done a terrific job with the wickets here and it will stay the same. The brand of cricket we have been playing for the last 5-6 games is pretty good and we would like to continue that. Unfortunately Hardik misses out due to a niggle, Arshdeep and Harshit also miss out. Bumrah, Dube and Rinku come in," India captain Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

India Playing 11 vs Pakistan

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy