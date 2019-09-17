Football
Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham: Masuaku red cannot spark Smith's men to life

By Joe Wright
Aston Villas Tyrone Mings escaped receiving punishment for risky challenge on West Hams Ryan Fredericks
Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings escaped receiving punishment for risky challenge on West Ham's Ryan Fredericks

Birmingham, September 17: West Ham survived the second-half dismissal of Arthur Masuaku to draw 0-0 with Aston Villa in a lifeless Premier League encounter on Monday (September 16).

With just three wins from their combined eight matches before the meeting at Villa Park, neither side looked especially threatening in a game of few opportunities.

Manuel Pellegrini's visitors were the stronger for the first hour but forced Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton into only one save, and Masuaku's unfortunate second yellow card for a foul on Ahmed El Mohamady left them facing an uphill battle.

Wesley spurned a good opening in the first half but offered little threat in the closing stages as Villa chased a winner, with Jack Grealish wasting the best opening when he made a mess of Douglas Luiz's excellent cross.

Villa had penalty shouts waved away in injury time when Wesley tumbled to ground in a crowded box, before Tyrone Mings - who was earlier involved in an ugly argument with team-mate Anwar El Ghazi - was spared after a risky challenge on Ryan Fredericks as the full-back broke forward.

Dean Smith's side move onto four points from five games and are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, while the Hammers are one of six teams in the top half on eight points.

Full Time: AVL 0 - 0 WHU
Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
