Aston Villa have to break the transfer record to land Ross Barkley: Does he have a future under Tuchel?

Bengaluru, Feb 9: Aston Villa are confident of signing Ross Barkley from Chelsea permanently this summer after being given renewed hope from Chelsea management.
But they have to cough up a massive £40 million with Chelsea looking to maximise their revenue from their best performing loan asset, as per reports. Barkley is currently on season-long at Villa however does not have any obligation to buy a clause inserted in the deal.
Barkley's performance at Villa this season
Barkley struggled to play regularly for Chelsea after joining them two seasons back. He was sent on loan to Villa at the end of September after it became clear that his chances of first-team football at Stamford Bridge had become slim following a big-money spend on transfers in the summer. But he has shone on loan after rediscovering his best form in recent times.
He registered three goals and an assist in his first nine appearances, having formed a solid partnership with compatriots Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins. But a hamstring injury kept him on the sidelines throughout November and December, but after returning to the team he looks to have again got back to his best - recently scoring the winner in their 1-0 victory over Southampton.
Barkley's future at Chelsea
Lampard reportedly sent Barkley on loan to improve form and confidence that could help him force his way into Chelsea's first-team after his spell at Villa would come to an end. However, with the 42-year manager's dismissal, his first-team opportunity under Tuchel as of now looks bleak. The tactical astute manager already has the likes Mason Mount and Kai Havertz at his disposal to play in his position and its unlikely Barkley would be preferred over them.
But it could be a major boost for Dean Smith's side in extending his stay at the club by signing him on a permanent transfer in the summer. It now remains to be seen how realistic the rumours are, but there's no doubt he has looked to be back to his best, playing alongside Jack Grealish being one of the most exciting teams in the division.