Aston Villa target ambitious move for Chelsea winger - A smart move for the relegation-battlers?

Bengaluru, Dec. 11: Aston Villa are considering making a move to sign Chelsea forward Pedro in the January transfer window according to a report in the Telegraph.
The vastly experienced Spanish winger is out of favour under Frank Lampard and it is mostly due to the emergence of the likes of Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi. He has just nine appearances in all competitions but essentially in Cup games with Lampard utilising his experience in the knock-out fixtures. However, with his contract running down next summer Chelsea now are willing to cash in on the out of favour forward in January.
According to the report, Villa are monitoring his situation and manager Dean Smith is reportedly now ready to offer the 32-year-old an escape route out of Stamford Bridge.
How would he fit in the team?
Villa spent heavily in the Summer however they are yet to produce the same on the field. Dean Smith’s side are 17th on the table and are in a relegation battle despite being the most prolific side outside of the top six. There have been some promising performances from the likes of Jack Grealish, John McGinn, and Tyrone Mings, but what they lacking mostly are consistency and experience.
Pedro is not the foremost answer they should be looking at primarily as they already have two wingers in the side. But adding him in the ranks would put in more experience and variety in the attack. Pedro can be utilised in the right side of the attack while he can also be integrated into the side as a false nine which he previously played in at Barcelona.
The Spaniard is lethal in front of goal and a serial winner like him could give the entire dressing room a major boost up with his experience in their quest of keeping the PL tag intact.
What are the chances of Villa getting him?
Pedro recently has confirmed that he has received offers to leave Chelsea, admitting that the limited game-time has been tough for him. It is still unclear if Villa has made a firm offer for the attacker but one thing is for sure there would not be a shortage of options for him to choose between.
The player would command a lower charge hence the transfer amount should not be a problem for any of the sides. But as of now, the sole decision is more depending upon the player only. However, two factors that could work for Villa's favour are Pedro's likeness with London and England and him teaming up with Chelsea's former old servant John Terry, who is an assistant at Villa Park.