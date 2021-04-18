Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Atalanta 1-0 Juventus: Malinovskiy's late winner downs Ronaldo-less Bianconeri

By Timothy Abraham
Malinovskiy
Ruslan Malinovskiy's late goal gave Atalanta a win over Juventus in Serie A.

Atalanta, April 18: Ruslan Malinovskiy's late effort consigned Juventus to a 1-0 defeat at Atalanta and struck a blow to their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Only four minutes remained of Sunday's Serie A contest when Malinovskiy's effort deflected past Wojciech Szczesny to secure the points for Atalanta, who leapfrog Juve into third place in the table.

RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES

The Bianconeri were without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo and his absence was acutely felt as Andrea Pirlo's side lacked a cutting edge in attack.

1
2137666

Juve have now drawn three and lost one of their games in Serie A this season where Ronaldo has been absent.

More ATALANTA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: RBB 2 - 1 VCF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, April 18, 2021, 20:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 18, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More