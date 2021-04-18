Atalanta 1-0 Juventus: Malinovskiy's late winner downs Ronaldo-less Bianconeri

Atalanta, April 18: Ruslan Malinovskiy's late effort consigned Juventus to a 1-0 defeat at Atalanta and struck a blow to their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League.
Only four minutes remained of Sunday's Serie A contest when Malinovskiy's effort deflected past Wojciech Szczesny to secure the points for Atalanta, who leapfrog Juve into third place in the table.
RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES
The Bianconeri were without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo and his absence was acutely felt as Andrea Pirlo's side lacked a cutting edge in attack.
Juve have now drawn three and lost one of their games in Serie A this season where Ronaldo has been absent.