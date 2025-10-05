Football Atalanta Draws 1-1 With Como Despite Injury Challenges In Serie A Atalanta maintained their unbeaten start to the Serie A season with a 1-1 draw against Como. Despite significant injuries, they secured a point in a match marked by limited chances. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Atalanta maintained their unbeaten streak in Serie A, drawing 1-1 with Como despite numerous injuries. Cesc Fabregas was absent from the touchline due to a ban after last week's incident against Cremonese. Atalanta missed key players like Gianluca Scamacca and Charles De Ketelaere, leaving them unable to fill their substitutes' bench completely.

Ademola Lookman started for the first time this season after his transfer to Inter fell through. However, it was Lazar Samardzic who scored first for Atalanta, netting a goal six minutes into the match following Ederson's assist. Como equalised 13 minutes later when Maximo Perrone's shot-cross hit the post and went in, despite Marco Carnesecchi's efforts to clear it.

The draw leaves Atalanta in sixth place in Serie A with 10 points from six games, having won two and drawn four. Como trails closely behind, just one point and one position lower. Both teams managed only one shot on target each during a lacklustre second half.

Como's defence was particularly strong, preventing Kamaldeen Sulemana from finding a clear path to goal after some promising play by Lookman. The result reflects both teams' tendency to draw matches this season.

Como has drawn three of their last four Serie A matches, winning one. This mirrors their previous 21 games where they had 10 wins and eight losses. Maximo Perrone's goal marked his first in 62 appearances across Europe's top five leagues.

Perrone has played 32 Serie A games with Como, 29 LaLiga matches with Las Palmas, and once in the Premier League for Manchester City. Among midfielders with at least three goal involvements in away Serie A matches since last season began, only Nico Paz and Gvidas Gineitis are younger than Perrone.

Atalanta and Como's tendency to draw is evident this season. Only Celta Vigo has more draws than Ivan Juric’s team among Europe’s top five leagues. This pattern highlights both teams' resilience but also their struggle to secure decisive victories.