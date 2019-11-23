Football
Atalanta 1-3 Juventus: Higuain makes up for Ronaldo's absence in comeback win

By Patric Ridge
Higuain
Despite being without Cristiano Ronaldo, table-topping Juventus rallied from a goal down to defeat Atalanta.

Bergamo, November 23: Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in the second half as Serie A leaders Juventus produced a late fightback to secure a 3-1 win at Atalanta.

Without Cristiano Ronaldo - who was not risked for Saturday's encounter - Maurizio Sarri's side were second best for long periods in Bergamo before Higuain's brace in the space of eight minutes.

Robin Gosens had deservedly put Atalanta ahead before the hour, though Gian Piero Gasperini will rue his team missing a series of chances - including Musa Barrow's penalty - in the first half.

1
2021173

Their profligacy allowed Juve - who also survived a VAR check for a second potential penalty against them – to claim the points, Paulo Dybala adding a late third for the visitors in stoppage time.

Results | Points Table

Story first published: Saturday, November 23, 2019, 21:40 [IST]
