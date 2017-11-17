ATK boss Sheringham wary of Berbatov

Bengaluru, November 17: The fourth season of the much-awaited Indian Super League starts on the 17th of November with a high-profile clash between the two finalists of the previous campaign. ATK face Kerala Blasters at Kochi on Friday (November 17) at the J L Nehru Stadium.
ATK boss and former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham spoke to the media ahead of the game and according to him, the number of foreign players should be cut down in future if India has to improve their football.
"It's a fantastic fixture to open the ISL with. When people talked to me about coming to India, they mentioned about the weather and the fans. It's great for my players to come to this (Jawaharlal Nehru) stadium. It's what you dream of as a boy. The aim of the game is to keep these (Kerala Blasters) amazing fans quiet.
"If he (Meulensteen) wins, I will congratulate him. Otherwise, we will shake hands," ATK head coach Teddy Sheringham said.
The two-time champions are set to miss their star striker and skipper Robbie Keane due to injury, though the former Tottenham striker may not be the only injured personnel.
"Robbie Keane is our main player who is injured. He got an achilles (tendon) problem and won't be involved for a couple of weeks. We have got a few other niggles that people (players) have picked up in the pre-season. We have still got a good squad," he told reporters.
"Everybody has their injury problems, that's why we have a big squad. We will be putting on a good show," Sheringham added without getting into details.
The 51-year-old picked the likes of Dimitar Berbatov and Iain Hume as the main players of the opposition and urged his players to be wary of the two strikers.
"Berbatov is a fantastic player. I hope he doesn't produce the things the I know he's capable of," Sheringham stated.
"Yes, they (some foreigners) are past their prime. If you have seen Robbie Keane what he is like in pre-season, he was a great leader for us. I'm sure the Kerala fans will love Berbatov with the skill that he produces. Iain Hume as well, whom I have seen footage of. Sit back and enjoy the match."