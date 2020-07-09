Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ATK-Mohun Bagan likely to keep green-maroon colours

By Pti
atk mohun bagan

Kolkata, July 9: The iconic green and maroon jersey of Mohun Bagan in all likelihood will be ATK-Mohun Bagan's primary jersey, a decision that will get green light at the first board of directors meeting on Friday.

BCCI president Ganguly named as one of the ATK-Mohun Bagan directors

While ATK that have acquired a majority 80 per cent stake in Mohun Bagan, they will have their say in the club's name and the Mariners' iconic green and maroon hues is likely to replace the red and whites of the ISL champions as the first-choice home shirt.

"Both parties will have their say and since ATK are the principal owners they will keep the name. But keeping in mind of the legacy of the 130-year-old club like Mohun Bagan, the green and maroon jersey will remain," a Mohun Bagan club source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The Board meeting on Friday afternoon will be chaired by principal owner Sanjiv Goenka, while BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who has a stake in ATK, will make his debut as one of the Directors.

An ATK official however said all these are speculation and nothing can be confirmed till the Board meeting was over.

"What if one member disagrees on the name or jersey colour. We cannot say it's conclusive till it's over," he said.

The merged entity is registered in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as ATK-Mohun Bagan Private Limited, while Goenka at the time of merger announcement had categorically mentioned that the new club would be called as "ATK-Mohun Bagan".

ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh, Mohun Bagan pair of Srinjoy Bose and Debashish Dutta along with two other members Gautam Ray and Sanjeev Mehra are the other five directors of the company.

More ATK News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 767,296 | World - 12,155,602
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 21:58 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue