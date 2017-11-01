ATK all set for the fourth edition of ISL

Bengaluru/Dubai, November 1: Two-time champions ATK, who are currently based in Dubai as part of their pre-season training camp, are all geared up for the fourth edition of Indian Super League (ISL).
With a new look side and a new coach (Teddy Sheringham) at the helm of affairs, ATK has been fine-tuning their skills at the state-of-the art facility in Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.
The red and white brigade won all their three practice matches in style with Premier League legend Robbie Keane of Ireland scoring three goals showing glimpses of his
agility as a versatile forward, always searching to net those memorable goals.
3 on 3 wins in pre season!Let's keep it! Getting ready for 17th November...looking forward to start the season!! #AamarBukeyATK @WorldATK 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/6o0xJ5sDqq— jfigueras21 (@jfigueras21) October 27, 2017
The new Indian line up too impressed with their skills and goal scoring abilities with
Striker Bipin Singh Thounaojam and Forward Robin Singh being among goals.
Portuguese forward Santos Branco better known as Zequinha along with
domestic midfielder, Rupert Nongrum also adding to the score line. The last
practice match will be played on Wednesday (November 1).
The training module has been designed by Sheringham to get the footballers in right physical shape for the ISL commencing on November 17.
ATK, who started their pre-season training from October 12 will return to
Kolkata to acclimatise to the home conditions on Saturday (November 4).
ATK will begin their title defence at home with a high-voltage clash against last year's runners-up Kerala Blasters on the opening day.