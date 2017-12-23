Atletico fail to put pressure on Barca ahead of Clasico

Valencia, December: Veteran striker Segio Garcia scored a late goal to help Valencia end Atletico Madrid's winning streak in the Spanish La Liga.
Diego Simeone's side went into the match on a four-game winning streak but were starved of chances against the Catalans, who are coached by former Atletico manager Quique Sanchez Flores.
Atletico had not lost in their previous 20 away visits and narrowly missed out on matching the Liga record for 23 away games without defeat, set by Pep Guardiola's Barcelona between 2010 and 2011.
Garcia, who returned to Valencia this season after a two-year spell at Qatar's Al Rayyan, struck the only goal of a tight game in the 88th minute, stroking the ball into the bottom corner after a sweeping counter-attack as Atletico were caught out desperately trying to win the game.
Sergio Garcia's first #LaLiga goal of the season helps Espanyol close out 2017 with a victory! #EspanyolAtleti 1-0 pic.twitter.com/yVx7GRWVYE— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 22, 2017
The defeat ended Atletico's hopes of putting pressure on leaders Barcelona, who take on Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Saturday (December 23).
Atletico are second in the Liga standings, six points behind Barca, who are the only remaining unbeaten side in the league and can go nine clear of Simeone's side if they beat champions Real in Clasico. Valencia could leapfrog Atleti into second if they beat Villarreal later on Saturday.
"They closed us down very well, it was a very tactical game, and whoever takes their chances wins the game and this time it was them as we didn't take ours," said Atletico midfielder Koke.
"This is a step backwards for us as we didn't drop points, especially given tomorrow's game, but the story goes on, we have to move on and learn from our mistakes."
Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann had a penalty appeal turned down in the second half while Diego Godin had a goal correctly ruled out for a foul on an opposing defender.