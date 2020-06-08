Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Atletico Madrid can win Champions League, says Cerezo

By Sacha Pisani
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo believes his very special team can win the Champions League
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo believes his "very special" team can win the Champions League

Madrid, June 8: Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo believes his "very special" team can win the Champions League without fans.

Atletico dethroned titleholders Liverpool in the last 16 before the Champions League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The Champions League could resume in August, with the Bundesliga back underway as LaLiga, the Premier League and Serie A prepare to return this month.

Atletico lost two Champions League finals under Diego Simeone in 2014 and 2016, but Cerezo told Movistar: "We are very special, we can win a Champions League without an audience. It could be our year."

LaLiga will restart with a Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11 following the COVID-19 crisis.

Atletico, meanwhile, will travel to Athletic Bilbao behind closed doors on June 14.

Simeone's men are sixth in the table with 11 matches remaining, a point behind Real Sociedad and the final Champions League qualification spot.

"In the league we are in a difficult situation and in Champions we are very good," Cerezo said. "A few games away from reaching a final, which is where we like to be."

"He [head coach Simeone] is calm and has confidence in what he does and will direct us to get into the top four," added Cerezo.

The coronavirus pandemic is set to impact the transfer market as clubs feel the financial effects of the crisis.

Atletico spent heavily at the start of the season after Antoine Griezmann joined Barcelona, breaking a club record to sign Joao Felix, while Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera, Felipe, Renan Lodi, Mario Hermoso and Kieran Trippier also arrived.

Looking ahead to 2020-21, Cerezo said: "There is a possibility that nobody will be signed, but we will have to wait for what happens in the season. The transfers will be very difficult for everyone."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 5:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue