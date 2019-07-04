Football

Atletico hand Joao Felix Griezmann's number seven shirt

By Opta
Madrid, July 4: Joao Felix will wear Antoine Griezmann's number seven shirt at Atletico Madrid in 2019-20.

With Griezmann poised to leave Atletico for La Liga champions Barcelona, Atletico have handed the shirt to teenage sensation Joao Felix.

Joao Felix completed his blockbuster €126million move to Atletico from Portuguese giants Benfica on Wednesday (July 3).

Atletico beat a host of Europe's top clubs to sign the 19-year-old, who has signed a seven-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Joao Felix scored 20 goals in all competitions during the 2018-19 season - his first as part of Benfica's senior squad - and in April became the youngest player to hit a Europa League hat-trick.

The Portugal international's arrival comes as Griezmann prepares to leave Madrid after five years with Diego Simeone's side.

Griezmann scored 15 LaLiga goals as Atletico finished second behind Barca in 2018-19, while he netted 21 in all competitions.

Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
