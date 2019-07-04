Atletico hand Joao Felix Griezmann's number seven shirt

Madrid, July 4: Joao Felix will wear Antoine Griezmann's number seven shirt at Atletico Madrid in 2019-20.
With Griezmann poised to leave Atletico for La Liga champions Barcelona, Atletico have handed the shirt to teenage sensation Joao Felix.
Joao Felix completed his blockbuster €126million move to Atletico from Portuguese giants Benfica on Wednesday (July 3).
Atletico beat a host of Europe's top clubs to sign the 19-year-old, who has signed a seven-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Y con el número 7⃣...— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 3, 2019
🏧 ¡¡¡@joaofelix70!!! 🔝
👉 https://t.co/4XWNdZ4LpB 👈#AúpaAtleti #PuroTalento #BienvenidoJoãoFélix pic.twitter.com/RV7ACGmt3q
Joao Felix scored 20 goals in all competitions during the 2018-19 season - his first as part of Benfica's senior squad - and in April became the youngest player to hit a Europa League hat-trick.
The Portugal international's arrival comes as Griezmann prepares to leave Madrid after five years with Diego Simeone's side.
🙌🏼 @joaofelix70’s number 7⃣ shirt is already looking great at our official stores 🤩#AúpaAtleti #PureTalent #WelcomeJoãoFélix pic.twitter.com/LTnCdg0ZCk— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 3, 2019
Griezmann scored 15 LaLiga goals as Atletico finished second behind Barca in 2018-19, while he netted 21 in all competitions.