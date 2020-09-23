Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata seals loan switch to Juventus

Turin, September 23: Alvaro Morata has completed a return to Juventus on an initial one-year loan deal from Atletico Madrid, the clubs have announced.
The Serie A champions confirmed the move sealing Morata's services for a second spell.
"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Atletico de Madrid for the temporary acquisition, until the end of 2020/2021 sportive season, of the registration rights of the player Álvaro Morata has been finalized for a consideration of € 10 million, to be paid during current financial year," the Serie A champions annouced on Twitter.
✍ OFFICIAL | @AlvaroMorata has returned home! ⚪⚫— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 22, 2020
Juve will pay Atletico €10million, with the Italian club having an option to buy the 27-year-old striker for €45m or pay another €10m to loan him for a further campaign.
Should the Bianconeri opt to extend the loan, they will be able to purchase Morata for €35m at the end of the 2021-22 season.
Morata scored 27 goals in 93 games across two seasons in Turin between 2014 and 2016.
Juventus welcome Morata back to Turin ahead of forward's expected move
He then returned to Real Madrid for a year before joining Chelsea and later Atletico, where he netted 12 LaLiga goals in 34 games last term.
With Gonzalo Higuain having left to join Inter Miami, Juve had been linked with Barcelona's Luis Suarez and Roma's Edin Dzeko.
Suarez set to join to Atletico, Morata heads for Juventus
Morata's move could pave the way for Suarez to join Atletico.
Juventus have won nine consecutive Serie A titles and opened their campaign under Andrea Pirlo with a 3-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday.
They next play an away game against AS Roma on September 28. Roma were held goalless away at Verona in their opening fixture.
