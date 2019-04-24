Atletico Madrid to sell star forward to fund Joao Felix move

Bengaluru, April 24: Manchester United and Juventus have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Joao Felix, as Atletico Madrid have entered the race and are willing to sell Antoine Griezmann to fund a move for the Benfica star.
According to reports in Portugal, Atletico are now in pole position to sign the wonderkid this summer.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been hoping to land the 19-year-old Benfica sensation, this summer as they focus on youth and potential.
Griezmann has long been tipped with a move away from Atletico Madrid, and nearly left for United in 2017 before the club were slapped with a transfer ban.
Proving his loyalty to the club, the French star, 28, offered to sign a new deal at the club to stay for the duration of the ban.
But he may now be finally let go to kick-off a new era for both player and club.
The French World Cup winner is most strongly linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain also in the mix for the versatile forward.
However, some rumours in Spain claim Griezmann has done enough to anger the Barcelona hierarchy when he opted to stay at Atletico last summer.
Diego Simeone is reportedly happy to part ways with the forward and he sees Portuguese starlet Felix as the ideal replacement.
Both Manchester clubs have been heavily linked with the teenager, along with Italian champions Juventus who were believed to be in a pole position for him thanks to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, the idol of young Felix.
Felix recently scored a stunning hat-trick against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-final which saw his become the youngest player to score a treble in the competition.
Felix has even drawn comparisons to a young Cristiano Ronaldo because of his playing style, physical attributes and eye for goal.
Meanwhile, Griezmann has scored 20 goals in 42 matches in all competitions for Atletico this season but has yet to strike up a real partnership with Alvaro Morata.