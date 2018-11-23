Football

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Five interesting facts

As Atletico Madrid take on Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, sparks are bound to fly.
Bengaluru, November 23: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona has become one of the most highly-anticipated match-ups of the La Liga season in recent times.

The latest in the series will be enacted at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday (November 24) when Atleti hosts Barca.

The match will be played at 8.45 pm local time (1.15 am IST, Sunday).

The matches between the two sides are not a new phenomenon, with the rivalry dating back to the inaugural La Liga season in the late-1920s.

Ernesto Valverde's men are likely to welcome back their talismanic striker Lionel Messi, who is continuing his recovery from the fractured arm he sustained during the win against Sevilla last month.

With the Argentinian expected to be back, sparks are bound to fly in the most eagerly awaited match of the La Liga season so far.

Here pick are five interesting things that might keep you hooked to this iconic game.

All-time edge

These two teams have met in La Liga on 162 occasions. Barcelona have won 73 times, making for a win percentage of 45.

There have been 39 draws, while Atletico come out on top in the league on 50 occasions.

Messi's favourite

Talk about a big-game player. Over the course of his career, Lionel Messi has met Los Colchoneros 36 times and has scored 28 goals.

Only Sevilla, against who he has scored 32 times, have suffered more at the hands (or feet...) of the Barça number 10.

Winless sequence

Although ‘El Cholo' Simeone may have won a league title at the Camp Nou with a 1-1 draw back on the final day of the 2013/14 season, he has never actually collected three points against the Blaugrana.

The Argentinian has faced Barcelona in La Liga 13 times, losing nine and drawing four. Could this be the year he snaps his unwanted winless sequence?

Goals galore

There has not been a goalless draw in matches between these two teams since 2013.

They have played 17 times across all competitions since then and every one of those 17 meetings has produced at least a goal.

Wanda duck!

Interestingly, there have been two five-goal wins at Atleti's new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium since it opened in the summer of 2017, but neither was achieved by the home club.

One was a 6-1 win over Argentina for Spain, while the other was Barcelona's 5-0 Copa del Rey final victory over Sevilla.

Kick off

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

8.45 pm local time (1.15 am IST, Sunday)

Live on Sony TEN 2/ Sony TEN 2 HD

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 11:20 [IST]
