Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich: Sule injured as champions are hit by last-gasp equaliser

By
Sule - Cropped

Augsburg, Oct. 19: Augsburg scored after 30 seconds and again in second-half stoppage time to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Bayern Munich, as Niklas Sule suffered an injury that will have the Bundesliga champions concerned.

Richter scored in the opening minute for hosts Augsburg on Saturday as Bayern struggled to bounce back from the loss they suffered to Hoffenheim before the international break.

But after the visitors lost a distressed Sule to injury, Serge Gnabry set up Robert Lewandowski to net for a record-equalling eighth straight game at the start of a Bundesliga campaign.

Former Arsenal youngster Gnabry then scored himself in the second half.

That would not prove to be the winner, though, Alfred Finnbogason tapping in one minute into added time to stun Niko Kovac's side.

Had Bayern won, they would have returned to the top of the Bundesliga after Wolfsburg lost at RB Leipzig. Instead, Bayern were left a point off the pace, with Borussia Monchengladbach in with a chance to extend their lead when they played Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday.

Full Time: AVL 2 - 1 BHA
Story first published: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 21:10 [IST]
