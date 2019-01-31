Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australia coach Arnold denies Hibernian interest

By Opta
Australia coach Graham Arnold
Australia coach Graham Arnold

Sydney, January 31: Australia coach Graham Arnold has distanced himself from speculation he could leave to take charge of Hibernian.

The Scottish Premiership side confirmed on Wednesday (January 30) manager Neil Lennon has left the club by mutual consent.

Arnold is reportedly among the names being considered by Hibs but he insists he is not seeking to leave Australia.

"I am surprised to learn of the speculation," Arnold said in a statement. "We have just started a great four-year journey with the Socceroos and the Australian U23 national team."

"I saw a lot of growth in our team and many individuals at the Asian Cup and while we were disappointed not to go further in the competition I am extremely proud of our players and staff.

"I will be back in Australia soon and my full focus will be on the upcoming AFC U23 Championship qualifiers in Cambodia in March, and following that our 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign and the AFC U23 Championship to be held in Thailand next January."

Australia struggled to impress at this month's Asian Cup under Arnold, exiting in the quarter-finals at the hands of United Arab Emirates.

Arnold took charge of Australia last year, for the second time, having led Sydney FC to consecutive A-League titles.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NZ beat India by 8 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 6:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue