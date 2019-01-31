Football

Neil Lennon leaves Hibernian by mutual consent

By Opta
Neil Lennon was appointed by Hibernian in June 2016
Glasgow, January 31: Neil Lennon has left Hibernian by mutual consent, the Scottish Premiership side have confirmed.

Lennon, who was appointed in June 2016, and assistant Garry Parker were not in the dugout for Sunday's 3-1 win at St Mirren after being suspended.

And Hibs announced on Wednesday (January 30) the duo will not be returning to their posts.

"They have not been dismissed and have not resigned," said a club statement. "The suspension, put in place to allow an internal review, was lifted by the club as part of this agreement.

"Despite widespread speculation, the club confirms that neither Neil nor Garry has been guilty of any misconduct or wrongdoing and no disciplinary process has been commenced.

"However, Neil, Garry and the club now consider that it would be in the best interests of all parties to part amicably."

Hibs failed to win any of his last five league games in charge and the club sit seventh in the table, having finished fourth last term. They won promotion from the Championship in Lennon's first season.

Lennon said in November he was considering his future at the club over what he described as "racism" after he appeared to be hit by a coin during the Edinburgh derby.

NZ beat India by 8 wickets
    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
