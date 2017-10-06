Socceroos cry foul over controversial penalty

Bengaluru, October 6: Australian football team cried foul over refereeing after Syria were awarded a controversial penalty during their World Cup qualifying continental play-off tie in Melaka, Malaysia, yesterday (October 5).
Australia were leading 1-0 and looked well set to collect all three points on offer when Syria were awarded a marginal penalty after Matthew Leckie was harshly penalised when he made contact with Syria's star striker Omar Al Soma in the box as they both went up for a header.
Al Soma converted from the spot as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Syria stays in fray with late penalty
However, after the match, the Socceroos were livied with Iranian referee Alireza Faghani for awarding the penalty.
"It was evident to everyone it wasn't a penalty. I think he wanted to give it as soon as he made contact," said Australian forward Robbie Kruse, who scored his team's only goal.
Kruse said it was expected from Faghani as he has previuolsy been at the receiving end -- during the 2015 AFC Asian Cup final against South Korea in Sydney when the Iranian farcically gave him a yellow card when he went down with a serious injury.
"You expect that from this referee, we've had him before," Kruse added.
Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou said he was "bemused" by the decision, while Leckie called it "very poor".
"It wasn't like I (made) body contact and tried to put him off, I actually won the header. I don't know what went through the ref's mind to give a penalty," Leckie said.
"Everyone's pissed off about the whole situation because I think everyone in the world that watched the game knows it wasn't a penalty."
Meanwhile, the Australian media also on the rampage over the poor decision.
The Herald Sun said Australia were "robbed" of victory, while one Fox Sports columnist questioned the wisdom of using a referee from Iran, which has close ties with Syria.
It is not all lost to Australia as they would be hoping to turn the tables in the return leg which will be played in Sydney on October 10.
The Socceroos have landed in Sydney! #GoSocceroos #AUSvSYR pic.twitter.com/TBzqCFGzV0— Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) October 6, 2017
"We want to play really high-tempo and really go at them and test them," Postecoglou said.