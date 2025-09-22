Ballon d'Or 2025: Who are the 30 Nominees for Men's Award? Who are the Favourites to Win?

Ballon d'Or 2025: Schedule, Full List of Awards, Selection Criteria, Contenders - All You Need to Know

The 2025 Ballon d'Or race is one of the most open and unpredictable in recent history, with no former winners among the 30 nominees for the men's award, marking a new era in football's individual honors.

The ceremony, set for September 22, 2025, at Paris's Théâtre du Châtelet, will crown the best players based on their 2024/25 season performances. Here's a look at the frontrunners and key contenders.

Men's Ballon d'Or 2025 Favorites

Ousmane Dembele (PSG): The 28-year-old French forward is a leading candidate, having spearheaded PSG to a historic treble (Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and UEFA Champions League). His impressive tally of 37 goals and 14 assists in 59 games showcases his decisive impact, making him a strong favorite according to current odds and power rankings.

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): At just 18, the Spanish winger is a sensation, with 18 goals and 25 assists in the 2024/25 season. His contributions to Barcelona's La Liga and Copa del Rey triumphs, plus the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Season award, position him as a serious contender. A win would make him the youngest Ballon d'Or recipient ever, surpassing Ronaldo Nazário's record at 21.

Vitinha (PSG): Vitinha has been a vital midfielder for PSG, showcasing excellent control, creativity, and defensive work. His ability to dictate play and contribute both offensively and defensively has underpinned PSG's success in domestic and European competitions. His performances have earned him recognition among the top Ballon d'Or nominees, and the Portuguese replicated that with Portugal as well, winning the Nations League.

Men's Ballon d'Or 2025 Nominees

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Ousmane Dembele (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)

Désiré Doué (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands, Inter)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund)

Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP/Arsenal)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Napoli/Paris Saint-Germain)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina, Liverpool)

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter)

Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)

Scott McTominay (Scotland, Napoli)

Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Michael Olise (France, Bayern)

Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea)

Pedri (Spain, Barcelona)

Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona)

Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)

Fabián Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Florian Wirtz (Germany, Leverkusen/Liverpool)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)