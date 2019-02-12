Barcelona agree personal terms with Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic

Camp Nou, Feb 12: Barcelona are working hard on landing new recruits in the summer and recent reports in Spain have suggested that they have beaten Real Madrid for the signature of Bundesliga hotshot Luka Jovic.
The 21-year-old Serbian striker has been in sensational form for German side Eintracht Frankfurt this term scoring 19 goals in 27 games - 14 in the Bundesliga and five in the Europa League. His performances have received admiring glances from all over Europe and reportedly both Barcelona and Real have been on the front row for the player.
97 - Luka #Jovic has scored a goal every 97 minutes the #Bundesliga on average (22 goals), that is the best minutes-per-goal ratio in Bundesliga history (20+ appearances). Ambitious.@eintracht_eng #SGEBVB pic.twitter.com/8YLRAHzkLm— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 2, 2019
The youngster although has been on loan from Benfica but they have an option to buy him for somewhere between €6 and €12 million. Apparently, the Die Adler are certainly looking to trigger the option of a permanent capture however willing to sell him later in the Summer for handsome profit again with interest from the Spanish giants.
According to the latest reports, Barcelona, now have moved to the front on the queue in the chase after talks with the player's representatives and both sides have reportedly agreed to personal terms - a fee however with the respective side is still to be settled.
Luka Jović's agent has agreed a pre-contract with #Barca. Barcelona still have to negotiate a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt, who have not received an official offer from FC Barcelona yet. #RealMadrid, #Chelsea and #Bayern are also interested (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung).— Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) February 11, 2019
The move is a similar case to what happened with Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong who first agreed to terms with the player and later made the transfer official with the club in the last window.
Barcelona are currently not short on forward options. Earlier in January window, they were linked to a host of attackers but settled the issue by making a shock loan move for Kevin-Prince Boateng, 31.
But the move is seen as a stop-gap recruit and with the La Liga champions' two main attackers Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in their 30s, regeneration of their next forward line is certainly a big part of their future plans.
Jovic can be the first of many arrivals for the Spanish side in the Summer who look to improve the squad by bringing some young talents and getting rid of some of the deadwoods like Vermaelen, Rafinha etc. The Spanish side are also linked with a move for Matthijs De Ligt but face competition from Juventus and Paris Saint German.