Barcelona close in on La Liga title in a weekend packed with derby clashes

Atletico Madrid vs Celta
Atletico striker Diego Costa's red card last weekend at the Camp Nou means he misses Saturday's game at home to RC Celta.
The relegation-threatened Galicians will also be without their inspirational frontman Iago Aspas through suspension.
Sevilla vs Real Betis
Next up is a tasty clash between city rivals Sevilla and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.
Both teams are well in the hunt to qualify for UEFA competition next season, while Sevilla want revenge for losing 0-1 to a late Joaquin Sanchez goal in the reverse fixture of what is known as ‘El Gran Derbi' - ‘the big derby.'
Espanyol vs Alaves
There will also be Espanyol hosting Alaves at the RCDE Stadium.
Both teams have had positive 2018-19 La Liga campaigns so far, with the visitors still harbouring hopes of European football next season.
Real Valladolid vs Getafe
Sunday afternoon will see fourth placed Getafe at 17th placed Real Valladolid.
Los Blanquivioletas have been unfortunate lately so really need the boost of a win to stave off the drop, while Los Azulones have their eyes firmly fixed on a historic UEFA Champions League spot.
Athletic Club vs Rayo Vallecano
There's a similar mix of concerns at San Mames in Bilbao on Sunday evening, with eighth-placed Athletic Club still aiming for a UEFA Europa League spot despite a defeat at Getafe last weekend.
They are hosting Rayo Vallecano, who are placed 19th, and hoping that last week's victory over Valencia can be the catalyst for a late climb to safety.
Real Sociedad vs Eibar
The action then moves along the Basque coast to San Sebastian and Anoeta, as neighbours Real Sociedad and Eibar battle for local pride.
There is an extra edge to the match as the teams go into the game separated by just one point in the middle of the La Liga table.
Girona vs Villarreal
Next it is over to Catalonia where things should be tense as a Girona team with increasing relegation worries after three straight La Liga defeats host Villarreal.
Villarreal is stuck in 18th position after frustratingly picking up just one point from their last three outings and will be hoping for change of fortunes.
Valencia vs Levante
There is yet another derbi at Mestalla as Valencia host city rivals Levante in another of La Liga's most historic fixtures.
The added element here is that the home side are aiming to continue their climb towards the top four, while a worrying run of results has seen Levante slide to 15th place.
Leganes vs Real Madrid
The weekend concludes in the Spanish capital's southern suburbs where Leganes will be aiming to top an excellent recent run with a first ever La Liga victory against giant neighbours Real Madrid,
Real, are already looking towards 2019-20 under recently returned coach Zinedine Zidane.