Barcelona continue title push in La Liga weekend full of derbies

Atletico Madrid vs Leganes
Second placed Atletico Madrid welcome Spanish capital rivals Leganes to the Wanda Metropolitano for Saturday's derby clash.
The close neighbours drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, although Diego Simeone's men really need all three points to keep up the pressure on Barcelona.
Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid
Third placed Real Madrid will look to bounce back from their El Clasico defeat when they travel to Real Valladolid on Sunday.
It should be an emotional game for Valladolid president Ronaldo Nazario, a team-mate of current Blancos coach Santiago Solari during their time as players at Santiago Bernabeu.
Alaves vs Eibar
Saturday starts off with another regional derby, this time in the Basque city of Vitoria.
High-flying Alaves will continue their unlikely bid for UEFA Champions League qualification against local rivals Eibar, who are also flying high after just one defeat in their last six La Liga outings.
Getafe vs Huesca
Bottom side Huesca have really given themselves hope of an amazing relegation escape with 10 points from their last five La Liga games, but they would not find it easy at Getafe on Saturday.
The suburban Madrid side have gone one better over that period to climb to fourth in the table.
Celta vs Real Betis
Sunday sees a debut for former Elche, Getafe and Villarreal coach Fran Escriba in his new job in charge of 17th placed RC Celta, with the visitors to Balaidos a Real Betis side who have hit a difficult run of form but remain in the top half.
Two upwardly mobile teams meet in Catalonia early Sunday, with hosts Girona having taken seven points from their last nine available in La Liga, and visitors Valencia climbing up to seventh spot in the table thanks to an eight-match unbeaten run.
Levante vs Villarreal
The action then switches down the coast for a regional derby at Levante's Ciutat de Valencia stadium.
One win in six La Liga games has Levante looking anxiously over their shoulders, while a similar run of results has Villarreal stuck down in 18th place.
Sevilla and Real Sociedad, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from last week's defeats when they meet on Sunday at the Estadio Sanchez-Pizjuan, with both clubs also well in the race for the coveted European qualification spots.