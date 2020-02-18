Barcelona eyeing Griezmann and Martinez swap deal

Bengaluru, Feb 18: Lautaro Martinez of Inter has been a player in demand in the recent few months as he continues to shine for the Italian giants.
Antonio Conte's side have been involved in the title race from the very start of the season although they find themselves three points behind Juevntus and two behind Lazio right now. The 22-year-old centre-forward has been central to Inter's good run of form and the Argentine has deservedly found himself grabbing attentions from clubs across Europe.
Spanish giants Barcelona hold a strong interest in the young Argentine striker but face competition from their rivals Real Madrid. Meanwhile, there is also interest from England as Manchester United and Chelsea are also reportedly monitoring the situation of the promising striker. And, Barcelona are reportedly ready to step up their chase but they have been told by Inter that they would have to include Antonie Griezmann in a deal.
Barcelona have reportedly identified the 22-year-old Argentine as the ideal successor of Luis Suarez and it is not a surprise to see why. Martinez is a lot similar in style to Suarez. They both work really hard for the team and are very creative. There is a lot of similarity between the two South Americans in almost every aspect of their game.
With the interest Martinez has already attracted, Inter are determined to sell him on an astronomic fee. But, a deal that involves a top class player Antoine Griezmann will certainly be a great one for the Italian giants as truly world-class players are difficult to sign these days. And, Barcelona should be open to the deal as the Frenchman has clearly failed to impress as expected of him.
The World Cup winner with France has managed just eight goals and four assists in 23 La Liga games which is not bad but neither impressive for a player of his caliber. Barcelona are interested in bringing Neymar back to the club from PSG and they anyway would have to offload Griezmann for that. So, involving him in a deal for Martinez does make sense for the Blaugrana as well.