Barcelona find Arsenal star as an alternative to Coutinho

Old Trafford, Nov 18: Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has emerged as a potential alternative for Philippe Coutinho for Barcelona, according to reports.
The Catalans are desperate to add more quality in behind the attack this January as they look for a long-term successor to Andres Iniesta.
Mesut Ozil is 29 now, four years younger to Iniesta but also four years senior to Liverpool star Coutinho who remains the Catalans’ first choice.
However, the Blaugrana also taking another thing into account and that is Ozil could be available on a bargain in January as his contract with Arsenal runs out next summer.
Bringing Coutinho would demand a three-digit million figure whereas Ozil could be available for a fee around just 20 million which makes Barcelona consider a move for the former Real Madrid attacking midfielder.
And, if Arsene Wenger has to lose the German, he would surely rather let him go to Barcelona than risk Premier League rivals Manchester United swooping in.
Ozil knows La Liga well, having spent four seasons at Real Madrid, and would be available for the latter stages of the Champions League, due to Arsenal's failure to qualify last season.
The World Cup winner would surely flourish playing in a front three in a side where his defensive duties would be minimal.
Barcelona believe Ozil has the qualities required to fit their style and link up well with the likes of Suarez, Messi and Iniesta.
Meanwhile, the Catalans are also believed to have agreed to a deal in principle to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid next summer.
After France's recently friendly with Germany, the Atletico Madrid man sent Twitter into a frenzy when a tweeted a picture of himself shaking hands with Ozil and posted emojis representing his typical celebration.
Many insisted it meant Griezmann, 26, would be joining Arsenal — while others believed it meant both would be linked up at Old Trafford next season. However, both uniting at Barcelona could well be the case.