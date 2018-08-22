Barcelona flop Paco Alcacer wanted by Borussia Dortmund

Bengaluru, August 22: Spanish striker Paco Alcacer could be offered an exit route from his nightmare spell at Barcelona with German giants Borussia Dortmund reportedly keen to sign the forward.
The Bundesliga club are in desperate need of another No. 9 and the Spanish striker could be the answer to their issues as per reports.
Alcacer joined Barca from Valencia for £27million in 2016 but he has scored just ten league goals since the big-money transfer to the Nou Camp and has struggled big time for playing time with the presence of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the Camp Nou.
The 24-year-old has made 51 appearances for the Catalan club but has failed to add to his 13 international caps since the transfer and switching La Liga for the Bundesliga could be the lifeline Alcacer needs to resurrect his career. He is still just 24 years of age and was one of the most promising players in Europe before his move to Barcelona.
As per reports in Spain, Dortmund are keen to sign Alcacer before the German transfer window closes on August 31st. Michy Batshuayi spent the second half of last season on-loan and performed well but joined Valencia for this campaign.
It leaves Lucien Favre with Marco Reus as his first-choice striker with Maximilian Philipp his understudy and a few young talents including Alexander Isak, 18.
Borussia Dortmund survived a major scare in the DFB Cup first round last night against second-tier side Furth, with Axel Witsel equalising in the 95th minute and Reus securing the winner in the final minute of extra time.
Alcacer is a natural number nine unlike Reus who is more of a wide forward and could do a great job at Signal Iduna Park. Also, he would get plenty of minutes on the pitch at the German club which he exactly needs after his time with Barcelona.