Barcelona interested in highly-rated Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni: A tough deal to crack?

Bengaluru, March 2: Barcelona are interested in signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni this summer who has become a regular presence in the heart of the defence under Antonio Conte.
The Spanish club is somewhat in the midst of a financial crisis. But with their presidential election set to be held soon and former president, Joan Laporta favourite to take over, there is an understanding that some big key signings could take place next season. Apart from a forward, a centre-back is also a priority for Koeman and Bastoni is believed to be one of the names currently being discussed.
Bastoni's Inter career so far
Inter signed the defender for €31 million in the summer of 2017 from Atalanta. But they allowed him to continue his progress at Bergamo before his breakthrough season last year.
The defender enjoyed a sporadic presence under Conte last season. But this term, he has been completely trusted upon with the first-team role. The 21-year-old has played 21 league games so far, averaging 1.1 interceptions, 1 tackle, 2 clearance with a 90% passing accuracy per 90 min in Serie A which is quite outstanding. He is one of the big reasons behind Inter sitting top at the league table with four points lead, conceding just 24 goals so far.
Transfer link-up
Despite Barcelona's interest, it is understood that Inter management see Bastoni as indispensable in the current project. Therefore, it could be difficult for cash-strapped Barcelona to sign the youngster this summer.
Conte also reportedly regards Bastoni as a key part of his team. He even could offer the player a new contract tying him down to a new five-year deal - which will mostly fend off every interest. Barcelona however are also keeping a close eye on Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and should they miss out on Bastoni, the Spanish starlet is likely to be his alternative.