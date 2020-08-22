Barcelona midfielder Rakitic jumps into pool to celebrate Sevilla's Europa League success

London, August 22: Ivan Rakitic jumped into his pool to celebrate Sevilla's Europa League success on Friday.
Sevilla won the title for a sixth time with a 3-2 victory over Inter in a thrilling final in Cologne.
Rakitic has been linked with a return to the club after spending six seasons at Barcelona.
The midfielder was doing an interview with SFC Media when he threw himself into his pool, fully clothed, to celebrate the club's success.
Rakitic won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2014 before joining Barca, where he has claimed four LaLiga titles and a Champions League among numerous other honours.
The Croatia international is linked with a move away from Barcelona, where Ronald Koeman has replaced Quique Setien as coach.
Rakitic was left on the bench as Barca were crushed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals last week.