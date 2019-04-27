Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Barcelona look to clinch La Liga title

By
Barcelona
Barcelona can confirm a 26th La Liga title should they beat Levante on home turf.

Bengaluru, April 27: Barcelona's 2-0 away victory at Alaves means Ernesto Valverde's side can confirm a 26th La Liga crown should they defeat Levante on home turf.

If they do, blaugrana talisman and top scorer Lionel Messi is primed to lift the trophy in his first season as club captain.

Camp Nou visitors Levante will, however, be boosted by a 4-0 midweek win over Real Betis which lifted them three points clear of the relegation zone,.

The Valencia-based side too has a good record, having defeated Barcelona in the Copa del Rey earlier this year, and 5-4 in La Liga late last season.

La Liga fixtures | Results | Points table

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid

Atletico Madrid kept up the chase the exciting 3-2 victory at home to Valencia, and Diego Simeone's men must do so again when Real Valladolid come to the Wanda Metropolitano.

The side from central Spain is travelling to the capital on a high after climbing out of the bottom three with the crucial 1-0 victory at home to Girona.

Athletic Club vs Alaves

Athletic Club vs Alaves

The weekend's La Liga action kicks off with a Basque derby at San Mames as Athletic Club host neighbours Alaves.

Athletic are unbeaten in Bilbao for 12 matches now as they chase UEFA Europa League qualification, while Alaves' form has dipped after such a superb first half of the campaign.

Leganes vs Celta

Leganes vs Celta

Improved form including the 1-1 draw at Espanyol has seen RC Celta climb towards safety from relegation lately.

But the Galicians cannot yet afford to relax when they visit a usually very strong at home Leganes side.

Valencia vs Eibar

Valencia vs Eibar

Then we see Valencia aiming to bounce back from the defeat at Atletico and continue their bid for the fourth spot and final Champions League qualification place.

The visitors to Mestalla are an Eibar side still not mathematically certain of avoiding relegation, after taking just one point from their last four La Liga games.

Girona vs Sevilla

Girona vs Sevilla

Six straight La Liga defeats have dropped Girona down into the relegation places.

That means the Montilivi crowd will have to really get behind their team for the clash with top four chasing Sevilla.

Real Sociedad vs Getafe

Real Sociedad vs Getafe

Getafe also retain strong hopes of a first-ever UEFA Champions League campaign next year,.

That fuels their need for the three points when they visit mid-table Real Sociedad.

Huesca vs Villarreal

Huesca vs Villarreal

The manner of Huesca's 2-0 victory over Eibar, with superb goals from Enric Gallego and Chimy Avila, strengthened belief the Aragonese side still had time to escape the drop.

But they must repeat that performance when visiting Villarreal, with the Yellow Submarine still not clear of relegation fears themselves.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid

Then bottom team Rayo Vallecano hosts neighbours Real Madrid in what is now a 'must-win' for Paco Jemez's side.

Their last victory in this fixture came back in 1996-97 but who nonetheless impressed in a narrow 0-1 loss at the Bernabeu last December.

Real Betis vs Espanyol

Real Betis vs Espanyol

The weekend's action ends at the Benito Villamarin with Real Betis welcoming Espanyol.

It will be a clash of two teams who have enjoyed rollercoaster seasons but now sit snugly in mid-table.

(Source: MSL Media)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Liverpool back on top of Premier League
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue