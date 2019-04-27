Barcelona look to clinch La Liga title

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid
Atletico Madrid kept up the chase the exciting 3-2 victory at home to Valencia, and Diego Simeone's men must do so again when Real Valladolid come to the Wanda Metropolitano.
The side from central Spain is travelling to the capital on a high after climbing out of the bottom three with the crucial 1-0 victory at home to Girona.
Athletic Club vs Alaves
The weekend's La Liga action kicks off with a Basque derby at San Mames as Athletic Club host neighbours Alaves.
Athletic are unbeaten in Bilbao for 12 matches now as they chase UEFA Europa League qualification, while Alaves' form has dipped after such a superb first half of the campaign.
Leganes vs Celta
Improved form including the 1-1 draw at Espanyol has seen RC Celta climb towards safety from relegation lately.
But the Galicians cannot yet afford to relax when they visit a usually very strong at home Leganes side.
Valencia vs Eibar
Then we see Valencia aiming to bounce back from the defeat at Atletico and continue their bid for the fourth spot and final Champions League qualification place.
The visitors to Mestalla are an Eibar side still not mathematically certain of avoiding relegation, after taking just one point from their last four La Liga games.
Girona vs Sevilla
Six straight La Liga defeats have dropped Girona down into the relegation places.
That means the Montilivi crowd will have to really get behind their team for the clash with top four chasing Sevilla.
Real Sociedad vs Getafe
Getafe also retain strong hopes of a first-ever UEFA Champions League campaign next year,.
That fuels their need for the three points when they visit mid-table Real Sociedad.
Huesca vs Villarreal
The manner of Huesca's 2-0 victory over Eibar, with superb goals from Enric Gallego and Chimy Avila, strengthened belief the Aragonese side still had time to escape the drop.
But they must repeat that performance when visiting Villarreal, with the Yellow Submarine still not clear of relegation fears themselves.
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid
Then bottom team Rayo Vallecano hosts neighbours Real Madrid in what is now a 'must-win' for Paco Jemez's side.
Their last victory in this fixture came back in 1996-97 but who nonetheless impressed in a narrow 0-1 loss at the Bernabeu last December.
Real Betis vs Espanyol
The weekend's action ends at the Benito Villamarin with Real Betis welcoming Espanyol.
It will be a clash of two teams who have enjoyed rollercoaster seasons but now sit snugly in mid-table.