Barcelona looking to sign next 'Varane'

Jean-Clair Todibo
Kolkata, January 4: Barcelona managed to land defender Jeison Murillo on a short-term loan deal in the ongoing transfer window but it is understood that the Catalan club's aim is still to sign a long-term solution and French teenager Jean-Clair Todibo is the latest name to be linked with a move to Camp Nou.

The La Liga leaders initially looked into Ajax sensation and captain Matthijs de Ligt, but with the defender keen on joining Juventus or Bayern Munich, the Spanish side have reportedly moved their attention to the latest Ligue 1 sensation.

Apart from Barcelona, arch-rivals Real Madrid are also said to be in the mix while clubs like Juventus and Napoli also reportedly in the hunt for the defender. But Barcelona are said to be now leading race for the defender who is termed as new 'Varane' and January move is believed to be imminent.

Moreover, with Todibo refusing to sign a new contract, Toulouse now have reportedly decided to let him go in January. Toulouse already have lined up a potential replacement for the defender by announcing a deal for Kashima Antlers's 26-year-old defender Gen Shoji and a deal with Barcelona could be announced in coming weeks.

The 18-year-old defender is the latest youngster to emerge in France this season and has been described as one for the future with huge 'powerful' and 'technical' abilities.

Having started his career as a midfielder, Todibo has made 10 starts for his club in Ligue 1 this season in the heart of the defence and is drawing eyes with his brilliant tackling and big aerial threat in the opponent box. His superb passing display has also been lauded by many which apparently is required of a potential Barça centre-back.

The youngster will mostly replace 32-year-old experienced Belgian centre-back Thomas Vermaelen in the line-up who has been facing consistent injury issues.

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 15:12 [IST]
