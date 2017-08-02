Barcelona permits Neymar to leave club

Bengaluru, August 2: It's official at last. After weeks of drama and speculation, Barcelona has given permission to Neymar to leave the club.
The 25-year-old Brazilian striker is all set to join French giants Paris St Germain for a reported record GBP 198 million deal.
Neymar told his teammates on Wednesday (August 2) that he wanted to leave Barcelona.
Later, Ernesto Valverde, manager of the Spanish giants, gave permission to Neymar not to train the club and and "sort out his future."
The club through his official twitter handle made it clear that Neymar Jr does not train with the permission of the coach.
Neymar's exit also put to an end to the MSN (Messi, Suarez Neymar) strikers' gang at Camp Nou.
The Brazilian is currently lodged in Dubai en route to Qatar to meet PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.
