Barcelona plan huge swap deal with PSG

Bengaluru, May 30: La Liga holders Barcelona are considering swapping misfit Philippe Coutinho for their former star Neymar from Paris Saint Germain.
World record £198million man Neymar left the Nou Camp in 2017 for the monster transfer fee and Barca used the money to buy Coutinho from Liverpool a few months later.
However, the move has been a huge failure as Coutinho has failed to replicate his form for Liverpool at Camp Nou.
Meanwhile, Neymar has also been consistently linked with a move away from the French capital club even though Barcelona's arch rivals Real Madrid have been linked in most occasions.
Reports in Spain claim that the Catalan giants have already opened discussions with PSG over bringing the former Santos superstar back.
And Barcelona are happy to use Coutinho as makeweight, after fluffing a golden opportunity to win the Champions League.
Ousmane Dembele is also a player in discussions between Barca and PSG as the Frenchman also struggles for both form and fitness at the Catalan club.
Real Madrid have also been linked with Neymar, whose father has been encouraging interest from the big two Spanish clubs.
Neymar has had an underwhelming two seasons at the Parc des Princes, where he has missed crucial games due to injury.
And he punched a fan during the French Cup final and was banned for three matches, while also getting into an alleged scrap with team-mate Julian Draxler.
And he is facing another potential injury heartbreak after limping out of Brazil training clutching his knee.
He is currently with Tite's squad ahead of the Copa America, which starts on June 15, where he was also stripped of the captaincy.
So, things have not gone the way he had planned when he left Barcelona and comeback could well be on the cards from the player's point of view as well.