Barcelona ready to exile Paulinho to keep Yerry Mina

Bengaluru, July 8: Things changed and how for two players over a course of a month, or to be specific, just four World Cup matches! After his three goals in as many games for Colombia, Yerry Mina was recently on the transfer radar of major teams. And Barcelona’s January signing, who was hanging in the balance, has got a new lease of life now, albeit at the expense of Paulinho.
Although Barcelona signed Yerry Mina in January, he was restricted as the second option and on the sidelines. Moreover, when the Catalans got Arthur from Gremio, Mina’s position in the squad was into jeopardy. Barcelona are only permitted to use three players from outside the EU. And with South American regulars Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho set to be joined by Arthur, Mina will have to loaned or sold to comply with the rules.
But reports have now emerged that Barcelona could indeed ask Paulinho to head back to China to keep Yerry Mina in the squad. Recently, Barcelona’s official twitter accidentally even announced Paulinho’s sale to Guangzhou Evergrande, his former club, but swiftly deleted it. Reportedly, Paulinho has agreed to re-join Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande in a €50m deal. However, Fabio Cannavaro’s side are in a race against time to push through the 29-year-old’s return, given the Chinese transfer market shuts next Saturday.
Mina’s agent was optimistic of his nephew staying put at Catalonia. "The player has a contract with Barcelona and wants to stay at Barcelona.”
"We’re going to see what the situation is with the club, but we don’t have any information. He moved in January to succeed at a big club and Barca are a big club. He is convinced he will get the chance to do big things and our idea is that he stays where he is."
