Barcelona ready to offload these three defenders this summer

Bengaluru, March 4: Barcelona are likely to continue their squad overhaul in the summer transfer windown as well with the club reportedly eyeing a major defensive revamp.
Xavi almost formed a new attacking line-up following the winter transfer window and it is now understood that their next agenda is to make changes to their defensive set-up.
As per rumours, the club are looking to sign at least two defenders come the summer window with two Chelsea stars, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta linked on a Bosman move.
However, to make room for the pair, the club are likely to offload a couple of names from the defence and as per reports, Xavi has selected Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia as the core members along with two new signings.
As a result, these are three defenders who are in line for a move away from Camp Nou in the summer window:
Samuel Umtiti
Umtiti reportedly tops the list of departure as of now. The French defender signed a downward contract renewal to help register new players in January. But manager Xavi clearly does not rate him.
The club have already made a clear indication that a move away from the club could be the best course for him if he wants to secure regular football. The 28-year-old reportedly now understands that and a cut-price move in the summer could be expected.
Clement Lenglet
Lenglet joined Barcelona from Sevilla in July 2018 and soon established himself as a regular for the Blaugrana. However, his stock has seen a great slump after some dreadful performances in the last two years.
Barcelona are now likely to get rid of him in the summer. Lenglet is still just 26 and experienced at the highest level, meaning they could still avail a sizeable fee from his sale.
Oscar Mingueza
The 22-year-old has managed to overtake Lenglet and Umtiti in the pecking order this season however Barcelona reportedly don't see him as a regular first-team member.
So just like the French duo, his days at Camp Nou could also be numbered. Barcelona are ready to cash in on him next summer till his stakes are high and there is no doubt there will be a lot of suitors for the impressive youngster.