Barcelona reject West Ham United's bid for Andre Gomes

Bengaluru, May 29: La Liga champions Barcelona have rejected West Ham United's £18million bid for Andre Gomes, according to reports in England.
The Portuguese midfielder spent last season on loan at Everton, drawing attention from several top Premier League clubs.
Reports have emerged this week that claim West Ham wanted to test Barcelona's resolve with an £18m offer for Gomes. But it is understood that the La Liga champions have rejected the Hammers' approach.
The Catalan giants are reportedly holding out for at least twice as much if they are to part ways with the midfielder.
Gomes, 25, penned a five-year contract with Barcelona when he sealed his £30.8m move from Valencia in 2016. However, he failed to make much of an impact at the Nou Camp and looked for first-team opportunities on loan at Goodison Park last year. He made 29 appearances for Everton last season, scoring one goal and grabbing two assists.
Gomes quickly became a fan favourite with Toffees boss Marco Silva claiming recently that making his move permanent must be a priority for the club.
He said: "We must do everything to sign Gomes.
"I know all the rumours around but the most important thing is what comes from Andre and what comes from our club."
Arsenal, Tottenham, Roma and Inter Milan have reportedly also been keeping tabs on Gomes. Meanwhile, Champions League finalists Spurs were even believed to be closing on a £26m move for the playmaker.
They might have to replace Christian Eriksen in the summer as the Danish international is a rumoured target of Real Madrid as well as Manchester United.