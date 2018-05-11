Barcelona to sell Suarez to make room for Griezmann

Bengaluru, May 11: La Liga champions Barcelona will sell their star striker Luis Suarez if they manage to land Antoine Griezmann according to reports in Spain.
This is indeed a shocking report but the rumour mill hardly fails to surprise us.
After snubbing a move to Old Trafford last summer, 27-year-old Griezmann is expected to move from Atletico Madrid to the Nou Camp at the end of this season and that will force one of Barca’s star men on to the bench or out of the club.
And Radio Cataluna claim it will be the 31-year-old Uruguayan who will make way as the oldest of the attacking talents. Ousmane Dembele, despite failing to settle following his move from Germany, is just 20-years-old and will be given time to develope while Lionel Messi obviously is more than just another Barcelona player.
Philippe Coutinho only arrived from Liverpool in January and Paco Alcacer has provided decent back-up service. So, the report claims that it will be former Liverpool star Luis Suarez to make way for Griezmann.
Griezmann signed a new deal with Diego Simeone’s side in the summer but his release clause was halved from £175m down to £87m.
Suarez has previously welcomed the idea of adding the France ace to the squad but it seems that his place in the team will be the cost for that.
Suarez said: “It makes the club proud to bring players of this quality like Antoine, like Dembele and Coutinho came.
"He’s a player who brings a huge amount, he has a lot of years playing at the highest level, always fighting. He rules up front for Atletico and that is fundamental.
"He is not coming to take the place of anyone, but with the ambition of winning important things. He will be welcomed."
Despite being 31, Suarez remains one of the best and the most complete strikers of the game and if Barcelona decide to sell him, we could see a scramble for his signature.
With 30 goals and 16 assists this season for Barcelona, Suarez is still a top player and it might not be the wisest decision by Barcelona if they decide to sell him considering that Griezmann is capable of playing anywhere in the front three and will only do better with Suarez in the team.
