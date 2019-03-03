Barcelona set three-man shortlist for Jordi Alba, Arsenal and Liverpool stars on radar

Bengaluru, March 3: La Liga leaders Barcelona are interested in moves for Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal and Liverpool’s Alberto Moreno this summer on a three-man summer shortlist in order to add quality and depth behind Jordi Alba in the short term, according to reports.
The Spanish giants secured the long term future of Alba after tying him down to a new five-year contract, including a release clause worth £428million but face lack of cover in his deputy role.
Their current option is teenager Juan Miranda who is being brushed as the long-term successor to Spain international Alba but the Catalan side believe that the Spain Under-19 international at the moment needs to get game time away from the Camp Nou.
Ernesto Valverde is also said to be looking to ship out another option, academy youngster 20-year-old Marc Cucurella permanently.
The left-back has spent this season on loan at Eibar and is not seen as part of their future plans. He is being targeted by the likes of Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and a handful of clubs in La Liga following his impressive spell at the Ipurua Municipal.
This has led manager Valverde lookout for a short-term gap and reportedly Arsenal's Monreal and Liverpool's Moreno have emerged as potential targets.
The two former Spain internationals have fallen out of favour with their respective sides but will be available to move on free transfers at the end of the season as their contracts draw to a conclusion.
Former Sevilla man Moreno, 26, has made just five appearances for Liverpool this season in all competitions and clearly out of Jurgen Klopp's plans.
33-year-old Monreal on the other hand, however, has featured 22 times for Arsenal, but much of that was because of a defensive injury crisis and he too is not seen as a part of Unai Emery's future plans.
Now with both the players looking out for an exit, the Spanish side could budge into the opportunity however they could face competition from other sides as well.
Apart from the two Spaniards, the league leaders have reportedly shortlisted Atletico Man Filipe Luis as well. The 33-year-old left-back has also had to settle for a bit-part role under Simeone this term furthermore with his contract set to end in the Summer, and no renewal talks yet transpiring he is now targeted by their La Liga title rivals as another free agent.