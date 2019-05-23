Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Barcelona snap up Dutch teen star Reis from Groningen

By
Ludovit Reis
Ludovit Reis has joined Barcelona from Groningen for €3.25million, with his contract containing a €100m release clause.

Camp Nou, May 23: Barcelona have signed teenage Groningen midfielder Ludovit Reis for €3.25million.

Reis was reported to be close to joining Barca by his agent earlier this month and Groningen announced on Thursday that the 18-year-old has agreed a contract running until 2022, with the option of two further years.

The multi-season deal contains a €100m release clause.

Reis first came to prominence in October 2017, when his goal at Sparta Rotterdam made him the first player born in the 21st century to score in the Eredivisie.

The Netherlands Under-19 international turns 19 next month and, having played 50 senior games for Groningen, he is expected to start life in Catalonia as part of the Barca B squad.

"It's a dream come true for me, I'm very happy." Reis told Barca TV. "I still do not believe it, I dreamed every night of this moment when I played football with my friends.

"I want to learn so much from the rest of the players, who are the best in the world."

He explained that one of those players in particular serves as an inspiration.

"My position is a defensive midfielder, but I can play also offensive a little bit. I can play the two positions," Reis added.

"My goal is to play with the first team and learn from Sergio Busquets, so many players here."

Barcelona have completed three signings for next season, with Atletico Mineiro's Emerson and Ajax's Frenkie de Jong – a Dutch midfielder arriving at considerably greater expense – having already agreed terms.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 17:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue