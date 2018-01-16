Barcelona star Jordi Alba mocks Real Madrid fans

Bengaluru, January 16: Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba has rubbed salt into the wounds of Real Madrid fans, after their win against Sociedad which saw Ernesto Valverde's side progress 19 points clear of their arch-rival.
Real had already lost their game against Villarreal earlier which saw them lie 16 points adrift of their arch-rivals before Barcelona travelled to San Sebastian where they were winless for 11 years.
Conceding two quick goals at first issued that the record might not be broken this time also. However, a second-half masterclass from the Catalan side brought them back into the game and eventually they won 4-2 to go 19 points clear of Real Madrid and nine points of second-placed Atletico Madrid.
Following the game, Alba mocked their rival saying that such a huge gap between these two rivals would never be accepted by their fans and they would kill them if they had given up a 19-point deficit to Real Madrid in La Liga.
"If Madrid led us by 19 points, in Barcelona they would kill us," Alba said. "Nineteen is a huge difference, but we must not forget that Real Madrid will fight until the end."
Meanwhile, the left-back was also engaged in a questionable episode in the game which could see the Spanish authorities execute an inquiry with him.
During the second half of the game, the left-back indulged in a spat with an away fan and was seen making a middle finger gesture towards. However, following the game, the defender has apologised for his action and suggested he did not mean to hurt anyone.
"I was caught, no?" he asked reporters when asked if he had stuck his middle finger up at the fan in question.
"If I offended anyone then I apologise. I'm like that on the pitch. They were saying all kind of things to me and I took it as part of the spectacle. I didn't mean to annoy anyone. If the person that offended me knew me, I am sure they would come to dinner with me."
Barcelona are currently unbeaten in the league and will travel to Espanyol on Thursday for the Copa del ray Quarter Final tie.