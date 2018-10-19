Unhappy Malcom wants Barcelona exit

Bengaluru, October 19: Barcelona forward Malcom is reportedly seeking an exit from Camp Nou just after a few months into his move to the La Liga champions from Bordeaux.
The Brazilian, 21, snubbed an expected move to Roma in favour of a last-second £36million Nou Camp switch.
Malcom has struggled to break into Ernesto Valverde’s side this season, despite the club going to such length to beat Roma to his services during the transfer window.
The promising youngster is yet to start a single game under Valverde and even more worrying for the winger is that he’s made just two appearances off the bench.
Reports in Italy and Spain claim Malcom is now looking for a way out of Catalonia and he is said to have instructed his agent to make contact with Inter Milan over a January escape.
Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti was hoping to sign Malcom before Roma appeared to have won the race for his signature. However, the report adds that Inter have no plans to make a move for Malcom at this time. They signed two new wingers last summer in Matteo Politano and Balde Keita Diao.
While Barcelona are reluctant to part ways with a player they believe will have a huge role to play in the future, but they might consider a good offer for the Brazil speedster.
Liverpool and Spurs have also been linked with Malcom by the English media with the Brazilian desperate for a way out of Catalonia.
Malcom is predominantly a right winger but is also capable of playing on the left and even centrally as a secondary forward and could be a valuable addition to either Liverpool or Spurs who are in need of more firepower up front.