Which Global Stars have come to India as Al Nassr arrive in Goa without Cristiano Ronaldo?

Football Barcelona starlet ready to play in multiple positions, confirms coach Hansi Flick By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 12:08 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Roony Bardghji's growing impact at Barcelona continues to draw praise from the club's head coach, Hansi Flick. The 19-year-old Swedish winger, who arrived from FC Copenhagen in the summer, has quickly adapted to life at the Camp Nou, impressing teammates and fans alike with his technical quality and attacking instincts.

Bardghji was again handed an opportunity to make his mark at the weekend, coming off the bench during Barcelona's 3-1 victory over Girona.

Despite playing limited minutes, the youngster's sharp movement and confidence on the ball stood out, further strengthening his case for an expanded role amid an ongoing injury crisis in the Blaugrana front line. With the Catalan giants set to face Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, speculation has mounted that Bardghji could earn his first start in European competition for the club.

Addressing reporters ahead of the match, Hansi Flick was full of admiration for Bardghji's versatility and tactical intelligence, hinting that the teenager could feature centrally as well as on the wing.

"Roony Bardghji? We can also consider him as a striker or attacking midfielder, whether he is on the bench or a starter. We are thinking about the starting lineup, but also about who will finish the match, and we are discussing the best options. It is not an easy decision at the moment," Flick stated.

The youngster has made an impact already for the Cules, and his readiness to hone a versatile role is a massive positive for the Spanish club, especially ahead of the El Clasico this Sunday. Barcelona are currently 2 points behind leaders Real Madrid, and will be desperate to overtake their arch rivals.