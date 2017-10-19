Barcelona target two young defensive stars for the future

Bengaluru, October 19: Spanish giants Barcelona have targeted Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig with a view to form a long-term centre-back partnership at the club as per reports from Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.
Both the 18-year-old centre-backs broke into their respective sides last season and have been tipped for great heights since becoming first-team regulars. And, Barcelona have scouted them on a regular basis and are said to be highly impressed with the pair.
The Catalan giants have an extensive scouting team spread across Europe and South America. They have shortlisted many potential future stars but the club has not bid for any of them. That list of players consists of many high-profile players like Iñigo Martínez and Aymeric Laporte.
However, it is claimed that Robert Fernandez is focusing on two primary targets, Matthjis de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano.
RB Leipzig starlet Upamecano is a long-time target of Barceloona while the Blaugrana have started looking into the prospect of signing Ajax prodigy De Ligt of late.
Dayot Upamecano has already proved himself on the European stage, with RB Leipzig and Red Bulls Salzburg and Barcelona believe that he is ready for the big step up. However, the player is unsure about it.
The likes of Manchester United and Athletic Club have expressed interest in him, but he doesn’t think that he is ready yet. Liverpool also have been recently linked with a move for the Frenchman.
On the other hand, Barcelona scouts first noticed Matthjis de Ligt last summer while looking for talent in the Netherlands. He caught the eye of Robert Fernandez and has since been on the radar of Barcelona.
Although Barcelona are not going to be making an offer for him in January, the club will go all out to sign him next summer. De Ligt, with his remarkable composure and passing ability, resembles Gerard Piqué from every angle and could be his long-term successor.