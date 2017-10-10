Barcelona to offload Alcacer; Palace, Southampton keen to grab the striker

Football
Paco Alcacer (Pic: Twitter)
London, October 10: Crystal Palace and Southampton target Paco Alcacer has been told he can leave Barcelona in January, reports talksports.

The striker moved to the Nou Camp last summer for around £27m from Valencia, but he has failed to settle.

The 24-year-old netted just eight times last season and he has fallen further down the pecking order this term.

Alcacer has made just two league appearances so far this season and now, according to Diario Sport, Barca have told him he can leave in January.

That news will be music to the ears of Crystal Palace and Southampton, who tracked the Spaniard in the summer.

Both clubs are still in desperate need of a striker to give them more firepower and they may well now move for Alcacer when the window opens.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 10, 2017, 16:44 [IST]
