BATE Borisov 2 Arsenal 4: Three talking points

Bengaluru, September 29: Arsenal defeated Bate Borisov away from home on Thursday night 2-4 in the Europa League and It was the second game of the group stage wher Arsene Wenger named a much-changed starting XI but the quality of the team was good enough to secure all three points.
Theo Walcott scored twice while Rob Holding and Olivier Giroud scored one each and the result will certainly please Wenger as it was more of the second string team of the Gunners that was victorious.
Here are the talking points from the game-
Wenger keeps faith in 3-4-2-1
At the end of the last season, Wenger found success with the 3-4-2-1 system towards the back end of last season and is determined to keep faith with it. Arsene Wenger made nine changes for the trip to Belarus but the system remained the same.
Shkodran Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny were the only players to keep their place from the win over West Brom. However, the new-look starting XI still eased to victory.
Jack Wilshere showboats
Last night’s game was a remainder to everyone who thought that Jack Wilshere’s career is pretty much over. The English international delivered a masterclass performance against Bate Borisov last night.
The Arsenal midfielder started in a No.10 role behind Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott and was at the heart of their best attacking play from the off. Wilshere played a key role in Walcott's opener, driving at the BATE defence before crossing for his teammate to finish.
Does Walcott deserve better?
Theo Walcott has been regularly missing from the starting XI of Arsenal this season but the Englishman has certainly given Wenger plenty of thoughts. He scored in the Carabao Cup against Doncaster last week and continued where he left off with a brace here.
But like Wilshere, the Arsenal forward's best chance of first-team action is in cup competitions having played just 28 minutes in the Premier League so far. Should the situation not change by the new year, Walcott simply must consider his options - and he won't be short of potential suitors on this evidence.