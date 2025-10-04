Man United vs Sunderland Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Bayer Leverkusen Secures 2-0 Victory Over Union Berlin Under Hjulmand's Leadership Kasper Hjulmand led Bayer Leverkusen to a solid 2-0 win against Union Berlin, marking his unbeaten start as head coach. The team is now fourth in the Bundesliga standings. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Kasper Hjulmand's tenure as Bayer Leverkusen's head coach remains unbeaten following a 2-0 win against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. This victory came after a midweek draw with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League. The team now stands fourth in the league. Ernest Poku opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, converting Lucas Vazquez's cross past Frederik Ronnow.

Despite controlling the first half, Leverkusen couldn't extend their lead before halftime. However, just four minutes into the second half, Christian Kofane capitalised on Ronnow's mistake. He intercepted a pass and scored into an empty net, doubling Leverkusen's advantage. Ibrahim Maza, who replaced Alejandro Grimaldo due to an injury requiring stitches, almost added a third goal but hit the woodwork.

Leverkusen continued to press forward with Aleix Garcia and Malik Tillman both missing late chances. Nevertheless, they secured their second consecutive league win. The team's performance was reflected in their expected goals (xG) tally of 2.5 from 19 shots, although only three were on target.

Leverkusen have not lost in their last five Bundesliga matches under Hjulmand, winning three and drawing two. Only Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have longer unbeaten runs with 14 games each. This marks a significant improvement from their start to the season under Erik ten Hag.

The new-look squad has gelled well under Hjulmand’s leadership, showcasing one of their most commanding performances yet. Union Berlin managed only eight attempts with an xG of 0.55 against Mark Flekken’s goal.

Hjulmand’s influence is evident as Leverkusen continue to find their rhythm and climb up the standings. Their recent form suggests they are becoming a formidable force in the league this season.