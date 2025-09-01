Football Bayer Leverkusen Strengthens Squad With Eliesse Ben Seghir Signing For €35m Following Slow Start Bayer Leverkusen has signed Eliesse Ben Seghir from Monaco for €35m as they seek to enhance their squad after a challenging start under Erik ten Hag. The club aims to bounce back in the Bundesliga. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 4:25 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Bayer Leverkusen have strengthened their squad by acquiring Eliesse Ben Seghir from Monaco for 35 million. This move comes after a sluggish start to the season under Erik ten Hag, with the team securing just one point from their initial two Bundesliga matches. The former Manchester United manager is already facing scrutiny despite significant changes to the squad.

Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Granit Xhaka, Jonathan Tah, Lukas Hradecky, and Amine Adli are among the notable players who have departed since last season. Ten Hag took charge following Xabi Alonso's departure to Real Madrid. On Sunday, Leverkusen announced Ben Seghir as their 16th signing of the transfer window. The talented 20-year-old has agreed to a five-year contract.

Ben Seghir, who has earned 11 caps for Morocco's senior team, had an impressive season in Ligue 1. He scored six goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances. Additionally, he created 33 chances for his teammates and completed 35 dribbles, ranking second among Monaco players behind Maghnes Akliouche.

The young player is expected to make his debut for Leverkusen against Eintracht Frankfurt on September 12. Following this match, they will begin their Champions League journey against Copenhagen six days later.

The struggles of the reigning champions have led to speculation about Ten Hag's job security. Despite overseeing a major squad overhaul, results have not met expectations. The team drew 3-3 with Werder Bremen recently, adding pressure on the Dutch manager.

Leverkusen's decision to invest in Ben Seghir highlights their commitment to enhancing creativity on the field. As they aim for better performances in both domestic and European competitions, all eyes will be on how these new additions impact their play.