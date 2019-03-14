Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bayern deserved Champions League exit – Kovac

By Opta
Bayern Munich were eliminated from Champions League by Liverpool
Bayern Munich were eliminated from Champions League by Liverpool

Munich, March 14: Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac said his side were deservedly eliminated by Liverpool in the Champions League last 16.

It was a night to forget for Bayern at Allianz Arena, where the Bundesliga champions suffered a 3-1 second-leg defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday (March 13).

Following last month's scoreless stalemate on Merseyside, Bayern were no match for Liverpool – who condemned the German giants to their earliest European exit since 2010-11.

Speaking afterwards, Kovac told Sky: "We had a strong opponent and we have to congratulate Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

"They were better in these two matches and we deserved to lose. The opponent attacked us very high and left no spaces, that made it difficult for us.

"On top of that it was not our best day. Liverpool are a top team in Europe and they showed us our limits."

Bayern conceded first at home, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer caught out on the edge of the penalty area as Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead in the 26th minute.

A Joel Matip own goal 13 minutes later restored parity for Bayern, however, the hosts were swept aside in the second half as Virgil van Dijk and Mane led Liverpool into the quarter-finals.

Asked about his involvement in the opening goal, Neuer said: "I wanted to stand right ahead of Mane, but his first touch was superb. If he does not control it perfectly, I am there (to take the ball). Then he makes a great move.

"If I stay on the line he can run at me one on one. I can see why people think I did not look to good. Still, Mane did it really well."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 5:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue